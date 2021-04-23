ADVERTISEMENT

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups, yesterday, passed a vote of confidence on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

Speaking at a press conference held at the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja chapter, the president of the coalition, Bassey Etuk Williams and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim, said Emefiele has been able to manage the economy well despite the challenges.

The group, which warned against distracting the apex bank governor, said: “We don’t need such distractions at this time when the country is facing much insecurity and hunger in the country.

“We need patriotic interventions and we equally expect progressive contributions towards developing and governing the Nigerian polity,” Williams said.

The group said they have followed the activities of the CBN Governor, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which informed their vote of confidence in him.