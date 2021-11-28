The Coalition of Civil Society Organization (CCSO) FCT chapter has urged the minister of FCT to appoint a substantive director of treasury in Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

They said they believe that having a substantive director would promote transparency in line with the mandate of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and save the FCTA from lack of transparency and accountability.

The coalition in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday signed by the FCT coordinator, Comrade Galadima Nagwamatse, said the permanent secretary of FCTA opted not to be performing the functions and duties of director of treasury in the last four years”.

The CSO noted that the lack of a director of treasury would jettison transparency and accountability in the FCTA.

It advised the minister to hasten the process of appointing a substantive and qualified director of treasury “within 14 days or face mass protest”.

The CSO also urged the minister to heed the call.

It, however, commended the recent appointment of secretaries to head various mandates and thanked the minister for that action.