Coalition of NGOs has improved the livelihood of 62,666 smallholder-farming households through agriculture, nutrition, food security, and entrepreneurial interventions in Borno and Adamawa states.

This was made known by the deputy chief of party, Mr Kayode Faleti during a one-day seminar on “Safety and Security for the Sustainable Development of Agriculture in North-East Nigeria”, in Yola.

The seminar which was funded by USAID, Feed the Future Nigeria Integrated Agriculture Activity, and implemented by the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and partner (ICRISAT), among others and geared towards implementing agricultural development programmes in the North East region, with a focus on Adamawa State.

Faleti who represented the chief of party, Mr Prakash Kant Silwal emphasised the importance of ensuring security of staff and partners during the implementation of various agricultural programmes, and the need for effective collaboration of implementing partners on security issues.

He said due to the on-going insurgency in the North East region, no amount of time and resources given to security is too much or a waste.

He reiterated that the seminar was organised to bring together all development partners implementing agricultural programmes in Adamawa State to rub minds, interact and share experiences around security as it affects their programmes and find ways to ensure the safety and security of their staff, partners and beneficiaries.

Earlier, commissioner for agriculture, Mr Umar Daware, said the state being an agrarian state is one of the most affected states by the insurgents’ activities and is experiencing a lot of setbacks in agricultural activities as a result of insecurity which has caused so much pains including loss of lives and property, displacement, and kidnapping amongst many others.

He added that without assurance of security many farmers cannot farm and would lose their means of livelihood.

He reiterated government’s commitment to end security threat to agriculture to maximize farming activity for bumper harvest.