A group called Coalition of Civil Society Groups has announced the temporary suspension of its planned mass rally against the Minister of Communications and Ditigal Economy, Dr. Isah Ibrahim Pantami, over his alleged sympathy for terrorists.

It said the rally, which was earlier slated for Tuesday, April 20, 202, was called off after due consultations and consideration of advice in view of the security situation of the country.

According to a statement jointly signed by Ibrahim Ahmadu and Osakwe Chigozie Michael, convener and co-convener of the group respectively, a new date for the rally will be announced later.

“This is to announce to all our members and the entire Nigerians of our temporary suspension of an already announced mass rally slated for 20th Apri, 2021.

“The proposed rally against the Minister of Communication Dr. Isa Pantami is hereby postponed till further notice after due consultation and consideration with adequate advice in line with security tips.

“While we regret the unfortunate suspension, we avail ourselves this opportunity to inform our members to exercise patience and keep the spirit alive upon a viable and visible date fix,” they said.