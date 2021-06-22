A coalition of civil society organisations (CCSOs), on Tuesday, berated Heritage Bank over alleged harassment of Senator Andy Ubah, over loan repayment by the latter.

This was contained in an address read by the president of the CCSOs, Etuk Bassey Williams and secretary general of the coalition, Abubakar Ibrahim, at a press conference in Abuja.

The CSSOs alleged that the bank has gotten itself involved in “politics” knowing that Senator Ubah is contesting in the forthcoming governorship primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC) this weekend in Anambra State and described the staged protest at Ubah’s residence by staff of the bank as blackmail.

The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a virile video in which some staff of Heritage Bank stormed Sen. Andy Ubah’s residence in Abuja demanding for repayment of loan allegedly owed the bank years back.

“We are surprised that, a bank will get itself involved in state politics knowing that same person is contesting primary election this weekend in Anambra State. When has protest turned means of enforcing repayment of Bank loans? Are there no other legitimate means of ensuring that debtors pay their loans instead of resolving to blackmail and destroying reputation of their customer on the social media spaces.

“We, as Coalition of Civil Society Group frown at this blackmail tendencies of Heritage Bank and call on relevant agencies to look into it and bring them to book. Banks should always adhere to oath of secrecy that exists between them and their customers. Turning to agents provocateur in the hands of political enemies of Sen. Andy Ubah is disheartening for a bank.

“We condemn this shameless act under any disguise and hereby warn all detractors that their plot has failed because nothing can and will derail the victory that is certain come Saturday after the primary elections in Anambra.

“We see the incident as attempt to blackmail Sen Andy Ubah and also distract him from the major assignment ahead of him as it relates to the Saturday party primaries.”

The group added: “We are not saying money owed shouldn’t be paid back, but due process and laid down procedures should be followed in requesting for loan repayment not resolving to street protest like gangsters. This plot has failed and the bank has also failed along with their collaborators.”