A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has announced an evaluation system to rate National Assembly members’ performances with a view to increasing their service delivery to citizens.

The organisations, which include FixPolitics Initiative, CISLAC, Centre LSD, Social Action, AFRICMIL, Accountability Lab, Spaces for Change, CNC, WEWE Network Afrique, ICIR, OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative at a press briefing, yesterday said they intend to engage the lawmakers, to recognise those doing well and challenge others to step up their games for the benefit of citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, executive director of FixPolitics, Anthony Ubani, who said the essence of the initiative is to elevate office of the citizens to its rightful place in democracy, noted that as 2023 elections approach, citizens will use these stewardship appraisals to demand accountability from members of the 9th assembly and engage in associated conversations during the campaigns.

He said, “We have decided to organize around the seminal and exclusive midterm reporting of the National Assembly delivered by OrderPaper since July, 2021 till date. We can build mutual confidence and work together to achieve a better country. That is why it is our well considered approach to engage the National Assembly on a non-adversarial basis anchored on a double-plank platform.

The platforms are Legislative Accountability and Recognition and Reward System to incentivise improved performance in the interest of citizens.

“In other words, while we will be, on behalf of citizens, asking informed questions and demanding answers on the performance of elected representatives. We will also be happy to spotlight and thumbs up impressive service delivery by legislators and the legislature. As the 2023 elections approach, we trust that citizens will use these stewardship appraisals to demand accountability from members of the 9th assembly and engage in associated conversations during the campaigns.”

Ubani added, “With respect to above, the cohort is working with OrderPaper to implement the MVP Hall of Fame as a framework designed to applaud and encourage exemplary legislative performances while engendering a community of healthy and productive partnerships between the legislature, civil society and the citizenry in Nigeria. Details of this project will be unveiled in due course but suffice to stress that civil society in Nigeria congratulates those legislators who have done their constituents proud in the performance of their duties.”

