The national coalition on Higher National Diploma (HND) has commended the 9th National Assembly on the passage of a bill for an act to abolish and prohibit discrimination between first degree and HND holders.

The coalition also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to bring the work of his administration to successful completion by signing the bill into law as soon as it is transmitted to him.

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking to end the dichotomy between university degrees and the Higher National Diplomas awarded by polytechnic.

The bill proposes to make it a crime for any person or organization, both in the public and private sectors, to discriminate against HND certificate holders. It passed the third reading at the plenary on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, the national coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Sebastian Onyemaobi, said the it could not appreciate enough, the two chambers of the National Assembly that had been crafted to address a major societal injustice and one of the key setbacks to technological growth and the nation’s quest for industrialisation.

He said the passage of the bill had rekindled the joy, hope and self-esteem of millions of HND holders who over the years had been enmeshed in traumatisation due to unwarranted discrimination at their various workplaces, both public and private sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“This bill passed by the national assembly will indeed provide succor and cushion to the dilemma of millions of polytechnic and montechnic students who have been in contemplation on how to approach the bleak, uncertain workplace environment that awaits upon graduation from various polytechnic.

“The signing of this epoch-making bill into law, all Nigerians HND holders and indeed polytechnic system will work hard to live up to their expectations and justify the confidence reposed in them if this bill is signed into law.

“We assure you that upon signing of this momentous bill into law, HND holders will be greatly propelled to utilize their talents and potentials to the fullest and contribute immensely to national development,” he said.