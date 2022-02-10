The Guild of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Equity, Justice and Transparency in Nigeria (GOCMEJ) has called on the House of Representatives to jettison a bill seeking the scrapping of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to be merged with the Nigeria Police Force.

The lawmaker representing lseyin/ltesiwaju/Kajola/lwajowa federal constituency in Oyo State at the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has proposed scrapping of the NSCDC.

However, a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, signed by the president, GOCMEG, and secretary Comrade James Okoronkwo called on the House of Representatives to reject the proposed bill in its entirety.

It called for the stoppage of the ‘obnoxious bill,’ saying it will be detrimental to the collective wellbeing of the security architecture of the country.

The coalition also urged Peller to channel his energy towards other productive endeavours.

The statement reads in part, “As champions of transparency, good governance and accountability in public service, we condemn in strong terms and in its entirety this proposed bill as it does not trigger constructive debates, conversations and substantive reforms in the best interest of the nation.

“As such, it should be rejected and jettisoned by the House as it is unnecessary, retrogressive and premature.

“We are, therefore, constrained to issue the following statements, as the bill in question touches the sensitivity, feelings, aspirations and crux of the Nigerian people and the security architecture.”

It stressed that the core mandate of the NSCDC includes the provision of constant and effective protection of critical national assets, pipelines, interfacing and regulating private security guard companies for local safety and intervening in the management of national and man-made disasters among others.

It added that the NSCDC is a paramilitary organisation and agency of government commissioned to provide measures against threat, and any form of attack or disaster against the nation and its citizenry as statutorily empowered by Act No. 2 of 2003 as amended by Act 6 of 2007 respectively.