By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

A coalition of Nigerians advocating for urgent actions to halt the scourge of sexual and gender-based violence #StateofEmergency movement have called on State Governors that yet are to pass the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) and Child Right Act to honour their promised of 12th of June 2020 by working with relevant stakeholders to end violence against women and girls.

In a statement signed by Hamza Lawal, the Chief Executive Director, Connected Development on behalf of the groups yesterday said on the theme: ‘Orange the World:Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect”.

The groups include: TechHerNG, Girl Child Africa, Connected Development, Enough is Enough Nigeria, Stand To End Rape, SilverChipFox, Yiaga Africa, Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, and Education as Vaccine.

According to the groups, the Child Right Act passed since 2003 by the national Assembly to provide protection for every Nigerian child against any form of abuse, including child labour, early Marriage and access to free and safe education has yet to be adopted in some State.

The statement read in part: “we are calling on the State Governors and members of the State Houses of Assembly in Adamawa, Bayelsa, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Imo, Kano, Kastina, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara to expedite the process of passing the VAPP Act.

“Criminalization and prompt State-led prosecution of SGBV cases within a reasonable time, regardless of requests or interference by the victim’s family or interested parties.

“Domestications of VAPP act of 2015 and the child right acts of 2003 in all states of the Federation and also Implementation of functional family support units for force gender unit of the Nigeria Police Force.”

The group also call on the federal and state government and her agencies to prioritise the prevention of Sexual exploitation and violence.

“We have lost many lives to the evils of sexual and gender crimes. Nigerians must hold their leaders to account and ensure that these laws are not just passed, but perpetrators are punished accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the group commended Abia and Kwara States for finally passing the VAPP act as well as as Kastina State for passing the child Rights act.