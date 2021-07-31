The Coalition of Societies for Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) has warned that the law would catch up with anyone who discriminates against older persons in any part of the country.

President of COSROPIN, Senator Eze Ajoku who gave the warning during signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the coalition and the International Federation on Ageing Nigeria (IFAN) in Abuja, noted that such discrimination comes in any way of stereotype, denial of rights, or being called witches or wizards in their communities, adding that the coalition frowns against such attitude.

Ajoku disclosed that with signing of the MoU and collaboration with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), there would be an improvement in the health and wellbeing of older persons in the country.

Part of the MoU, according to him, includes establishment of National Elderly Parliament (NEP), designed to maximise, utilise the wisdom, experiences and network of elder statesmen with integrity pedigree, drawn from various geopolitical zones of the country, as an alternative conflict resolution and peace-building mechanism for the nation.

The COSROPIN president said that the agreement would also involve establishment of elder care centres/rehabilitation support service and social response programmes for older persons, which would involve attending to older persons’ medical needs in the villages and communities.