The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has commenced operational assessment of the conduct of training exercises in Ebonyi and Anambra states respectively following the flag-off of three Nigerian Army Field Training Exercises on Monday at Emene in Enugu State.

A statement by the director army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the COAS first port of call was 24 Support Engineer Regiment in Abakaliki, where he received an operational brief from the commanding officer.

He said the army chief afterwards, charged the troops to be professional in their conduct during and after the exercise. General Yahaya also assured them of support to carry out their tasks effectively.

While in Abakaliki, the COAS paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Ebonyi State Dave Nwaeze Umahi who commended the COAS for his effort in stemming pockets of violence in parts of the Southeast.

The COAS also expressed appreciation to the governor and other southeast governors for their efforts in ensuring that peace and security is restored across the southeast.

The COAS also moved to Anambra State, where Sector 5 troops of 302 Artillery Regiment and 14 Field Engineer Regiment were inspected at Igbariam, East of Anambra State.

The commander, Col Abdulkarim Usman, briefing the COAS highlighted the conduct of “Exercise Golden Dawn” in his area of responsibility.

The COAS on his part expressed satisfaction so far, on the conduct of the exercise and commended the synergy among the security agencies.

He urged the troops to focus on the objectives of the exercise in order to curb violence and other criminal activities across the southeast in particular and the country in general.

Gen Yahaya further admonished the troops to respect the rights of members of their host communities and all citizens, adding that the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for indiscipline.