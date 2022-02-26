Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya yesterday commissioned the 37 Nigerian Defence Academy Demonstration Battalion in Afaka, Kaduna State.

The COAS during the commissioning ceremony stated that timely review and adjustment of Order of Battle for the Nigerian Army (NA) had become imperative, due to the fluidity and dynamic nature of contemporary threats to national security.

In a statement by the director, army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, he noted that such necessitated the need to establish the new battalion.

The COAS disclosed that the establishment of the battalion had earlier been approved by the NDA Council, adding that its activation was a practical demonstration of the army’s commitment to enhancing national security by complementing the capacity development efforts of the NDA, which has the mandate of producing quality junior military officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Gen Yahaya stressed that in his effort to enable the battalion achieve its dual mandate of supporting the training of cadets and the provision of security to Kaduna State, he authorised the issuance of vehicles, arms, ammunition and other enablers to facilitate a smooth take off for the new battalion.

The COAS also commissioned the headquarters of the battalion and conducted a foundation laying ceremony to commence the construction of a standard barrack for officers and soldiers of the battalion.

While addressing the troops, he charged them to be exemplary and live by the battalion’s motto, which is, “Resilience and Adaptability”.

He urged them to demonstrate the traits of the battalion’s mascot, the “Honey Badger”, a creature, known to be fearless, resourceful, resilient and adaptable.

In an earlier event which also took place yesterday, the COAS addressed passing out cadets of Short Service Course 47, charging them to imbibe the principles of their training and be loyal, dedicated and committed to military duties.

He also admonished the 293 cadets to shun societal vices such as “get rich quick and drug abuse syndromes” currently permeating the ranks of some misguided youths in the country. He added that the army had imbued them with requisite training and discipline to succeed in their military career and to actualise their life ambitions.

The COAS also expressed confidence in the standard of training given to the cadets and their ability to perform effectively in the field, especially, in defence of the nation and the citizenry. By Tarkaa David, Abuja

