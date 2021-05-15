By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has commissioned transit accommodation for troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the North East.

Speaking during the commissioning at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Friday, Lt. Gen Attahiru said the essence of the transit accommodation was for officers and soldiers fighting insurgency to have a rest and recreation base after battling terrorists.

He added that the army usually has such accommodation for troops so that after fighting in the bush, they would be able to have some rest and recreation.

Attahiru said: ”The motivation for building these structures is that in the army, we have what is called rest and recreation. When a man fights in the bush, when he comes out to the town, he should be able to have some rest and recreation.

“These buildings we are commissioning today will be used for such rest and recreation. It is for them to rest and regenerate enough energy and go back and continue fighting.

“More of such rest and recreation accommodation will be constructed to boost the fighting spirit of troops and enhance their wellbeing.”

The rest and recreation accommodation constructed under the watch of the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Yahaya Faruk, comprises a 60-bed house for soldiers and four single self contained and eight other rooms for officers.

Lt Gen Attahiru after the commissioning proceeded to the 7 Division central mosque where he had Jummat service with troops and thereafter proceeded to have a Sallah luncheon with the troops including the wounded.