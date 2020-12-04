By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Top Nigerian golfer, Donatus Obadofin, has vowed to fight for the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Golf Open Tournament title despite a slow start in the opening day of the games.

Obadofin scores a total of 79 gross during the tee-off, yesterday at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai golf club, in Abuja.

While speaking to LEADERSHIP Friday, after the game, Obadofin stated that he would be coming back to the green course stronger and hope to pick up the N5m prize money at the end of the two days tournament.

“I did learn a lot from the golf course today, honestly I was not on my best today, but l hope that I will come back stronger tomorrow”.

According to the Edo state born professional golfer “ I know what is at stake for me and others in the tournaments, so I will shake off today’s (yesterday) performance and also map out plans for Friday’s games.

Action will return today at the Gowon barracks’ golf course as a champion would emerge at the end of the tournament today.