The 3 day Chief of Army Staff Golf (COAS) tournament for both Professionals and Amateur Golf players has teed off at TYB-International Golf Resort and Country Club in Abuja

The tournament which is organised to celebrate and launch the new Club is been attended by la creme de creme of Officers and men of Nigerian Armed Forces, top Nigerian Professional Golfers as well as Amateurs players.

At end of Day one, John Alex, a graduate of David Mark Golf Academy led the Nineteen others having played Seventy Gross over 18 holes in Category one.

Closely followed is David Ali who grossed 74 while Ondoka Aduji occupying the 2nd runners up position with 76 gross.

However, M. Ubi emerged the winner of COAS Pro Am tournament with a total of 139 gross having played 69 on the first day and 70 on the second day. The same result was recorded by Abdullahi Bala who grossed 70 on the first day and 69 on the second day while Okpe S. grossed 73 on day one and 67 on day two, totally 140 to be a second runners up on the regular tour

In the Lady Pro, it was a battle for supremacy between Micah T. and Wesly S. At end of two days, Micah played a total of 166 over 2 days as against 178 grossed by Wesley Liman M. dictates the pace in the Senior tour Pros.

The three day event continues on Saturday with ground breaking and official launching of the club.

The ground breaking ceremony will hold at the main club house opposite Mambila Barracks main gate, Abuja.