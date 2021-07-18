The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, has lauded traditional rulers’ efforts in rising above primordial sentiments on matters affecting national security and the corporate existence of Nigeria.

Gen. Yahaya who spoke when the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Ahmed Oyelude Tegbosun III, paid him a courtesy visit at the Army Headquarters in Abuja reiterated the commitment of the country’s armed forces to sustain the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious, cultural and political differences.

He noted that their tremendous role goes a long way in mitigating security challenges in different parts of the country and commended the consistent efforts of the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom in supporting the military and security forces in the country.

He urged Oba Oyelude to intensify efforts at making the traditional institutions reliable partners in the Nigerian project, particularly the need to ensure citizens’ commitment to patriotism and socio-economic and cultural integration of her vast populations.

The Chief of Army Staff also said the Nigerian Army would continue to discharge its constitutional duties professionally and dispassionately for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Earlier, the Olowu said he was at the Army Headquarters to commiserate with the Chief of Army Staff and also congratulate him over his well-deserved appointment, saying his competence and experience would come in handy in the discharge of his duties.

He promised to rally other traditional rulers behind government policies and programmes that would enhance peaceful co-existence in the country.