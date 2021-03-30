BY TARKAA DAVID |

The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has ordered the withdrawal of damaged and unserviceable equipment from the North East Theatre and purchase of spare parts for repairs of broken down equipment.

The COAS disclosed this during the combined Chief of Army Staff First Quarter Conference and Nigerian Army operations retreat 2021. He said the Nigerian Army under his watch would remain resolute in decisively dealing with threats confronting the country.

He added that the service would soon receive combat enablers that would help boost operations across the country.

The COAS directed that serious attention must be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all ongoing Nigerian Army operations across the country.

“As I speak, we will soon be receiving combat enablers that would enhance and boost our operations. Concerted effort is also being made to eliminate the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which has been a major impediment to troops and our operations in Op LAFIYA DOLE. Again in order to increase our operational capabilities, I have approved the purchase of spare parts and directed that all damaged and unserviceable equipment in the theater be back loaded for immediate repairs,” he said.

Gen Attahiru said his administration is determined to rebuild the fighting skills, capacity, confidence and morale of troops across the various theaters of operations.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right competencies and skills to effectively undertake daring missions in addition to developing special operations forces,”he said.

“This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms,” he said.