By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has ordered the withdrawal of damaged/unserviceable equipment from the North East Theatre and purchase of spare parts for repairs.

The COAS disclosed this during the combined Chief of Army Staff first quarter conference and Nigerian Army operations retreat 2021.

He said the Nigerian Army under his watch will remain resolute in decisively dealing with threats confronting the country.

He added that the service will soon receive combat enablers that would help boost operations across the country.

The COAS directed that serious attention must be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all ongoing Nigerian Army operations across the country.

“As I speak, we will soon be receiving combat enablers that would enhance and boost our operations.

“Concerted effort is also being made to eliminate the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) which has been a major impediment to troops and our operations in Op LAFIYA DOLE. Again in order to increase our operational capabilities, I have approved the purchase of spare parts and directed that all damaged and unserviceable equipment in the theater be back loaded for immediate repairs.” he said.

Attahiru said his administration is determined to rebuild the fighting skills, capacity, confidence and morale of troops across the various theaters of operations.

“I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right competencies and skills to effectively undertake daring missions in addition to developing special operations forces.

“This would be closely followed by procurement that ensures appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment and platforms,” he said.

The COAS said welfare of troops will also be given paramount attention.

“Let me remind you all that, while no effort will be spared in achieving these goals, it is command responsibility to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all equipment while measures must be emplaced to ensure sound administration of troops and their families.” he added

He lauded officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their unrelenting sacrifice and efforts in ensuring that the Nigerian Army fulfills its constitutional responsibilities.

“I’ll continue to demand that you redouble your efforts so that we can decisively deal with our adversaries or any group or person that threatens the peace and stability of our great nation.”

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unrelenting support to the Nigerian Army.

He also pledged his unalloyed loyalty and that of soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.