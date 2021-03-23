ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has said the Nigerian Army will proactively deal with security threats facing the nation.

Gen Attahiru stated this in his remarks at the Commanding Officer’s Workshop with the theme “ Repositioning The Nigerian Army To Defeat Adversaries In a Joint Environment’ in Uyo,Akwa Ibom State.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome all the security challenges confronting it at this time. “This workshop is coming at the time when our dear country is facing formidable and unprecedented attacks from non-state actors and diverse security threats that are unstructured with their impacts felt in the land, sea, air and cyber domain ‘. he said He said that the threat facing the country include the menace of insurgency and banditry in the North Central,North West, and North East zones. He therefore,stated that the Nigerian Army under his leadership would remain proactive and work with other security agencies to decisively deal with threats facing the nation. This is in line with his corporate vision for the Army which is “A Nigerian Army that is Repositioned to Professionally Defeat all Adversaries in a Joint Environment”. In a statement by the director Army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerim, the COAS further implored all the participants to re-commit themselves and drive the process through his Command Philosophy which incorporate Readiness, Duty to Country, Capacity and Continuous Leadership Development.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel who was ably represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, stated that the Government and the entire people of the state were delighted for the choice of Akwa Ibom State to host the very important workshop which is coming at the most trying time of our nation.

He subsequently declared the workshop open after delivering his speech.