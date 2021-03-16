By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has reiterated Nigerian troops’ commitment to ensure that Boko Haram terrorists are completely eliminated from Borno, Yobe , Northeast and the country in general .

Attahiru stated this on Monday in Maiduguri while inspecting the second phase of a large cache of weapons recovered from the Boko Haram terrorists by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in various encounters with the insurgents in the northern part of Borno state and fringes of Lake Chad.

The Army Boss who is on one week operational visit to the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole, had yesterday inspected another sets of heavy weapons recovered by the troops from the terrorists, which were displayed at the headquarters of 7 Division Nigerian Army, before later display of another sets of recovered weapons at the Command and Control Centre of Operation Lafiya Dole.

He said the weapons were recovered by 402 Special Forces brigade, adding the troops will continue to route the terrorists’ enclaves to recover more weapons from them.

He said apart from the weapons displayed, other heavy equipment destroyed by the troops such as gun trucks and others, while battling the insurgents , are being brought back to Maiduguri.

Gen. Attahiru said:” Like I said before, you have seen the large weapon systems recovered from the terrorists. We will continue with

this. We are determined and the soldiers are more determined and highly motivated to ensure total annihilation of Boko Haram from all their enclaves in Northeast.

“This will not just stop here. All other parts of the country will get similar treatment against criminal elements tormenting citizens.”

Meanwhile, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Abdulwahab Eyitayo, has assured citizens

that the military will take the war to the Boko Haram enclaves.

The GOC stated this shortly after taking over the mantle of leadership from the former GOC, Maj. Gen Abdulkhalifa Ibrahim, who has been

posted to the Nigeria Army resource centre.

Eyitayo thanked the Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen Attahiru for returning him back to the theatre for the third time.

“The challenges are not strange to us. We are going to make sure that Boko Haram is completely liquidated, “the GOC said.

In his remarks, the former GOC, Maj. Gen. Abdulkhalifa Ibrahim, urged soldiers of the 7 Division to accord the same cooperation given to him

to the new GOC.

“I urge you to continue to be disciplined, hardworking and courageous. Take the fight to the Boko Haram terrorists. The terrorists like to

move at night. You must therefore carry out offensive operations at night,” the former GOC tells troops.