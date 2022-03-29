The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has reiterated commitment to improving the welfare of its personnel towards effective discharge of its constitutional mandate.

The army chief stated while commissioning the newly completed official residence of the Regimental Sergeant Major, (RSM), of the Nigerian Army Signals in Signals Barracks, Mile 2, Lagos.

The new 3-bedroom residential bungalows equipped with modern facilities were unveiled during an operational visit to the Headquarters, 81 Division, Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility in Lagos.

The COAS who was received by the Commander Corps of Signals, Major General Abiodun Owolabi maintained that RSMs are very vital in the management of soldiers and play the crucial role of inculcating discipline, as well as promoting ethics, traditions and doctrinal values of the Nigerian Army, amongst personnel in formations and units.

He said service discipline and knowledge imbibed from RSMs by soldiers, build the foundation of trust and confidence which enhance stability of formations and units across the Nigerian Army.

The COAS said the commissioning of the buildings is part of his welfare agenda for the RSMs, aimed at restoring the prestige of the office.

He later toured the newly commissioned building; and handed over keys to Army Warrant Officer (AWO) Bulus Namchi, RSM of the Nigerian Army Signals.

