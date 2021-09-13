The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged troops of headquarters 63 Brigade Nigerian Army, Asaba Delta State, to punish those who portray the army in bad light.

While addressing troops of HQ 63 Brigade at Asaba during his visit to the Brigade AOR, Yahaya enjoined all to continue to be vigilant and avoid visiting unnecessary places without due authorization.

He further charged them to always exhibit professionalism, discipline and gallantry in the discharge of its military activities within its area of responsibility (AOR), he urged the Brigade troops to be disciplined and be dedicated in their place of duties.

During the visit, the COAS was received at the Quarter Guard by the Commander 63 Brigade Garrison Lieutenant Colonel IR Adom while the COAS was equally briefed on operational activities at the Commander’s Conference room by the Commander 63 Brigade Brig Gen Abdulrahman Idris and subsequently, taken round on inspection of ongoing projects executed by the commander within the Brigade.

He noted the challenges being faced by the brigade and promised to support the brigade on the ongoing construction projects and on manpower.

He further charged the Senior Non-commissioned Officers (SNCOs) to lead by good example and to conduct themselves in a professional manner so that their subordinates can imitate them.

Similarly, the COAS charged the officers to be supportive and assist the Commander in achieving his aims, adding that if the command fails, he won’t blame the commander rather he will have the officers to be blamed for failures resulting from troops under command.

More also, he urged the officers to continuously monitor and have total control over their subordinates in ensuring that their subordinates exhibit good conduct at every point in time and also not to be surprised or caught unaware by enemy forces.

The COAS however, lauded the troops for their perseverance and will, in fighting the insecurity bedeviling the state.