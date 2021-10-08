The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has charged troops to be alert and vigilant while discharging their duties.

General Yahaya said the current security challenges called for vigilance by the troops in the discharge of constitutional responsibilities.

He gave the charge while addressing instructors at Depot Nigerian Army, Nigerian Military School (NMS), Directorate of Army Physical Training (DAPT), and Army School of Physical Training (ASPT).

In a statement by the director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS urged troops to always conduct themselves professionally, while adhering to the rules of engagement and standard operating procedures.

He said since his assumption of Command, he has placed high premium on the welfare of officers, soldiers and their families, adding that delibrate steps were being taken to address the challenges associated with accommodation in Chindit Cantonment, Zaria, Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that in demonstration of his resolve, he has embarked on the assessment visit to obtain first-hand information on the level of renovation work going on in the cantonment.

He restated that welfare will continue to be given the desired attention under his watch.

He commended troops for their selfless service and urged them to keep the flag flying in defence of fatherland and service to humanity.

This, he said was necessary to justify the confidence the President and Commanderi-in-Chief reposes in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

On arrival at the cantonment, the COAS was received by the Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Aminu Chinade, at the Buffalo Haven, who briefed him on the security situation as well as the state of development in the cantonment and its environs.