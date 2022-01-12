Immediate past deputy governor of Cross River State under the Senator Liyel Imoke led-administration, Barr Efiok Cobham has declared his intention to vie for the office of the state governor in 2023.

Cobham who declared his intention to join the array of other contestants under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said his decision to become governor was to correct many wrongs in the state.

“I think I have met all constitutional requirements to run for that office. Secondly, of all the contestants vying for the seat of the governor of Cross River State, I am the one with more capacity than all of them.

“Because I know Cross River. I have been involved in the emergence of governors from 1999 till date.

“In 2019, I ended up as the director general of the campaign organisation of my party the PDP which brought in the incumbent who later defected to the APC.

“From 1999 to 2007, I was in charge of the party secretariat. We midwifed Donald Duke’s election, the first one in 1999 and the second one in 2003 and between 2007 and 2015 I served Cross River as deputy governor.”

Cohham who believes in the zoning formula in electing who becomes governor of the state, stated that it should not be truncated as it has in the past helped in reducing wrangling during electioneering periods.

Among the things he said he would fix if he becomes governor of the state is the creation of a new mindset for young people.

“I will regenerate all the institutions that are no longer functioning, we need to do a lot more because there is so much rot in the system.

“By the time I present my manifesto which I am working on and which finally will come out after I finish my statewide tour because a lot of inputs will be derived from the expectations of the people.

“I will give the younger ones a new reorientation, create a new set of values, because part of the problems we have today is as a result of a breakdown in our value system. That’s why I am saying there will be major reforms.

“Reforms in the health sector, educational sector and even in the way government is run, the way government properties are handled, we need those reforms to get back on track.