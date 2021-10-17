Leading beverage company, Coca-Cola, alongside its bottling partner, Nigerian Bottling Company, has announced the launch of a new campaign, in celebration of its 70th anniversary in Nigeria.

The campaign will play on the brand’s heritage and history in Nigeria with a host of exciting stakeholder engagements planned for the rest of the year. This was revealed in a press briefing held in Lagos recently.

According to the managing director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide, the celebration presents an opportunity to reminisce on the brand’s storied history in Nigeria and highlight the company’s plans for the future.

“This milestone anniversary is a testament to the possibilities and opportunities that our great country Nigeria embodies”, he said. “Our success story is deeply woven into our 70-year journey of doing business sustainably in Nigeria while creating shared opportunities for the communities we call home. It’s a heart-warming experience to have attained the consideration of our consumers and Nigerians in such a way that they yearn not just for the beverages we produce, but also for the ideals and values that Coca-Cola represents”, he continued.

This platinum anniversary celebration coincides with the launch of Coca-Cola’s new global philosophy, “Real Magic” which encourages everyone to celebrate the resilience and magic of humanity. Real Magic marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and is being launched alongside a revitalised visual identity, as well as a new perspective on the Coca-Cola trademark logo that will feature across Coca-Cola marketing and communication materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the incredible story of Coca-Cola goes beyond campaigns, profits and revenue. Over the years, Coca-Cola has taken the lead in good business, committing huge resources in laudable sustainability initiatives across its markets, especially Nigeria. Coca-Cola was introduced into the Nigerian market in 1951 and has since become the country’s premium beverage brand. With over 2,900 direct employees and eight manufacturing plants, Coca-Cola serves more than 40 million consumers in the FCT and 36 States in Nigeria. For over 70 years, the company has positioned itself as a household brand unifying Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora while acknowledging the country’s rich and unique cultural diversity.

The company will be celebrating 70 magical years in Nigeria with a slew of activities, starting with The Nigerians of Coca-Cola – a photo-blog series that seeks to tell the unique stories of Nigerians and how they have been impacted by the company’s initiatives. The passion to serve consumers and communities in Nigeria drives Coca-Cola’s commitment to creating a more positive and sustainable environment.

This commitment facilitates the company’s meaningful actions to control its carbon footprint and initiate environmentally sustainable projects that affect women, community development, sustainable packaging, climate change and financial empowerment.

The campaign activities to celebrate this milestone anniversary will focus on our consumers across the country with compelling impact stories as told through the consumer lens. Other campaign activities include My Coke Moments, a social media-driven campaign that seeks to highlight the magic of the Coca-Cola brand and how it extends beyond generations, occasions, and age-old memories.

The campaign will be rounded off with Share A Trip With Coke – through which the company will delight consumers with free rides and premium items during the anniversary celebrations in cities across Nigeria and major bus routes in Kano, Lagos, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt. This will culminate in a close-out celebratory event in November 2021 to host our wide stakeholder community and to celebrate the enduring partnership, made strong over the course of seven decades.