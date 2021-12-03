Leading beverage company, Coca-Cola Nigeria, has received two honours in the 2021 annual top corporate brand evaluation report, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA. The company received the honours at an official presentation at the Coca-Cola head office in Lagos, on November 29, 2021.

According to the representatives, this year’s edition of the report highlighted brands that have demonstrated strong resilience and an adaptive capacity to the new normal while growing or maintaining their respective brands.These brands have maintained consumers’ confidence and market shares, as observed by professionals and analysts.

With two recognitions, Coca-Cola emerged in two Beverages Categories, namely the ‘Top Brand that Powers Nigeria’ and the ‘Most Valuable’ in the country. The company emerged fourth in the former category, effectively topping the Beverages category.

Speaking at the presentation, the director, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, commended the report’s meticulousness, heralding it as a thought-leading endeavour.

“We appreciate this honour presented to us,” she said. “At Coca-Cola, we constantly strive to craft the brands and choice of drinks that people love, and we do this in ways that create a more sustainable business and better-shared future for our immediate environment and communities. This award signals and validates the effectiveness of our vision for the present and the future, and we remain committed to driving initiatives that will no doubt make a difference in the lives of our communities and the planet,” she continued

The annual Top Brands table is determined with a special-purpose model called the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM Index). The BMI Index is a model that tests a brand’s ability to deliver on its promise to its consumers from the consumers’ point of view.

qualitative, non-financial evaluation of top corporate brands in the country, and it is determined annually. Using the BMI Index, Coca-Cola emerged with a total of 78.3 points in recognition of the company’s constant portfolio transformation, contributions to the economy, and its sustainability footprint in Nigeria.

Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Coca-Cola has reiterated its commitment to ‘refreshing the world’ and ‘making a difference.’ This vision has been distilled, especially, into its sustainability initiatives in Nigeria, with investments running into millions of dollars. Along with its bottling partner, the Nigerian Bottling Company, the Coca-Cola System provides livelihoods to over fifteen million Nigerians across its value chain, contributing significantly to sustained economic growth