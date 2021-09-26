In commemoration of World Cleanup Day, The Coca-Cola System, comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited and Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), recently partnered with RecyclePoints to facilitate clean-up activities in streets and community markets across Lagos, Asaba, Kaduna, Owerri, and Abuja.

A total of 557 kilograms of plastic waste was recovered. This outreach sought to sensitize and educate market women on how a waste-free environment can foster better customer interactions and increasing sales. The group also enlightened residents on the environmental and financial benefits of waste pick-up and recycling in their various communities.

Speaking on this campaign, director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, said: “Our goal is to contribute our quota to an integral part of the food ecosystem that interacts directly with the consumers, providing them with the information they need and lending a hand of support. At Coca-Cola, we are driven by a need to develop and empower the communities that we serve, and we are also committed to promoting sustainable development in Nigeria”.

This same urgency is shared by Coca-Cola as is evident in the company’s belief in a World Without Waste, an ambitious environmental vision that has, so far, ensured the collection of over 1.5 billion plastic bottles in Nigeria alone.

The founder/CEO, RecyclePoints, Mazi Ukonu, added: “The consensus is that marketplaces are by nature quite chaotic with practices that are harmful to the ecosystem, but we believe that with education and support, we can make both the sellers and the customers understand the importance of a neat location for business transactions, especially one that has to do with the food we eat. This will ultimately cascade down to ensuring gutters and drainages aren’t clogged and that they all engage in eco-friendly practices”.