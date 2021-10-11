Coca-Cola has restated commitment in facilitating sustainable projects for women and to control its carbon footprint.

The company revealed this at a press briefing held in Lagos while launching a new campaign, in celebration of its 70th anniversary in the country.

The campaign will play on the brand’s heritage and history in Nigeria with a host of exciting stakeholder engagements planned for the rest of the year.

The managing director & vice president, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide, said the celebration presents an opportunity to reminisce on the brand’s storied history in Nigeria and highlight the company’s plans for the future.

According to him, the platinum anniversary celebration coincides with the launch of Coca-Cola’s new global philosophy, ‘Real Magic’ which encourages everyone to celebrate the resilience and magic of humanity.

“Real Magic marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and is being launched alongside a revitalised visual identity as well as a new perspective on the Coca-Cola trademark logo that will feature across Coca-Cola marketing and communication materials,” he stressed.

Olajide added that the passion to serve customers and communities in Nigeria drives Coca-Cola’s initiative to create a more positive and robust sustainable environment, saying the commitment facilitates the company’s meaningful actions to control its carbon footprint and initiate environmentally sustainable projects that affect women, community development, sustainable packaging, climate change and financial empowerment.

While providing more insight into the campaign activities to celebrate the anniversary, director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe said, the highlight of the anniversary celebration will focus on consumers across the country, narrating how Coca-Cola impacted their lives through its sustainability initiatives.