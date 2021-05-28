The Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE), an environmental sustainability and women empowerment initiative, sponsored by the Coca-Cola Foundation and executed by implementing partners, the Mental and Environmental Development Initiative for Children (MEDIC), has recorded impressive numbers at its conclusion with over 150,000kg of plastic waste reportedly removed from the coastal and shorelines.

The scheme was designed to protect and conserve the environment and empower women and youth economically.

According to Coca-cola, after 18 months of enlisting women and young people in the plastic buy-back scheme across 16 coastal communities in Ibeju Lekki, over 2000 women and youth have been empowered economically, and 2,124 households have been impacted – resulting in over 13,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, commended the initiative and emphasised the need for corporations to scale up efforts to alleviate the country’s burgeoning plastic waste problem.

“At Coca-Cola, we are aware of the devastating implications of climate change on our environment, health and economy at large.

The RESWAYE project was developed to combat this looming problem, and I am pleased with what we have achieved over the past 18 months. By partnering with credible NGOs such as MEDIC, we developed an effective recycling system that met the unique needs of the Ibeju Lekki communities, making recycling more accessible to everyone while also ensuring the economic empowerment of women and youths,” she stated.

According to Nwamaka, the RESWAYE project is in line with Coca-Cola’s “World Without Waste” mandate which fosters collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including partners, governments, and civil society organisations like MEDIC, to foster continued leadership in reducing its carbon footprint.

“By 2030, Coca-Cola also aims to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one sold by the She added that the company will continue to work with communities to better understand their recycling and collection challenges while engendering a recycling culture amongst residents,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, Doyinsola Ogunye, founder of MEDIC said, “Seeing the impact we have made in these communities through our network of women and youth recyclers over the past 18 months has been deeply fulfilling. Through Coca-Cola’s support, we have ensured the economic empowerment of women, looked after communities, and cleared an inordinate amount of plastic waste from the oceans even in the turbulent times experienced last year.”

Secretary to the Local Government Lekki LGA, Chief (Honourable) Olalekan Bakare, also praised the initiative, commending Coca-Cola for “devising a creative solution to our community’s waste problem” and urged more corporate bodies to do more.

Launched in 2020, the RESWAYE project was developed following concerns around Nigeria’s increasingly polluted shorelines and coastal lines as Nigeria is reported to generate 32 million tonnes of plastic waste every year with the majority ending up in landfills, beaches, and other water bodies.

Read also: