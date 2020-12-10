By Oludele A. Shalom

The coalition of Orphanages and Children’s Home in Nigeria (COCHIN), has called on the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Federal Capital Territory Authority Social Development Secretary (FCTA-SDS) to show support for the Homes of the venerable and orphans, just as it demanded the release and issuance of certifications to various orphanage homes in Nigeria.

The President of COCHIN, Senator (Dr) Eze Ajoku, made the call during the annual end of the year programme for Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Abuja, at the weekend.

Ajoku stated that orphanages in Nigeria are supposed to be accredited, yet nothing has been done concerning issuing the certification. He said: “This is so sad, we don’t only want Government to be interested in giving out our children for adoption, but they should also show interest in the activities that happen in our Homes. They should have delegates to visit Homes, to show love and care for the children.”

Speaking further he urged the federal government to consider including Orphanages in its ongoing MSMEs Survival Fund, to cushion the effects of COVID -19 pandemic on them.

He further expressed concern over the challenges being encountered by Orphanages across the country due to how the pandemic has ravaged the global community, saying that children in Orphanages should be supported in their quest for a better tomorrow.

“COCHIN has about 48 Children Homes as members. As you can see, our children can compete with other children anywhere in the world. we just need more support from the government, because as of this moment, the government is not supporting us to raise these children in any way,” he lamented.

He also explained the need for the establishment of a Department of Orphanages in the Ministry of Women Affairs that would cater to the needs and welfare of Orphans/Vulnerable Children in the Country.

“We really want to thank the Minister of Women Affairs and FCTA-SDS for supporting us, while urging them to rise and give more support to our Children Homes.

According to him, the move would equally restore their hope in a better Nigeria.

Meanwhile, an award of selfless leadership and dedicated service to the less privileged was presented to Senator Darlington Eze Ajoku by Madam Nkechi Okoli of Europian Union. She described the Senator as a humble and down to earth leader sported out among others to receive COCHIN 2020 Award.

While appreciating all that have contributed to the success of the coalition so far, the president stated that the annual programme for the orphans/vulnerable children was part of efforts to them a sense of belonging in the country, and also appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to always put smiles on the faces of orphans/vulnerable children and the less privileged in the society.

In a remark, the chairperson organising committee of the programme and proprietor, Ark of Refuge Home, Kubwa, Mrs Ajuya Evelyn, called for more programmes that would further secure the future of orphans/vulnerable children in the country.

Also speaking, an orphan Grace John, appreciated COCHIN for organising such a wonderful event. “I am very grateful for this opportunity and privilege to be selected among few due to COVID-19, to come an participate in this year’s celebration, it is fun and I have met new friends from other homes. I am excited.”

Tunde Akanji emphasized his hope in a greater Nigeria despite their circumstances.

The annual celebration which was attended by Orphanages in the FCT featured talk show, fashion parade, citation, motivational speaking, dancing competition, songs and others.