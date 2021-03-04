By Makinde Oluwarotimi, Abuja

Connected Development (CODE), a non-profit organisation, has described as worrisome and an indictment on our democracy, the spate of abduction of school children in recent times.

CODE strongly condemned these atrocious crimes and has called on the government to urgently deploy measures to protect children and ensure schools are safe for learning.

According to a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday and signed by the communications director, Kevwe Oghide, mass kidnappings of school girls and boys in the Northeast and Northwest Nigeria have become a frequent phenomenon in the past three months, carried out by acclaimed bandits who have turned these menace into money-making ventures.

“This form of brazen terrorism has unfortunately not been met with the level of aggression that is needed to address the severity of a recurring crime of this kind.”

The organisation has called on state governments and President Muhammadu Buhari to step up measures to tackle the notorious attack before it escalates.

“The psychological and social consequences on parents and guidance are too grievous to describe and the abducted children often have to live with the scar for the rest of their lives.

“CODE continues to advocate for education for young Nigerians, especially the girl-child and through its works, has significantly ensured that the number of out-of-school children is reduced. The abduction of school children who now serve as pawns in the hands of their abductors is a challenge that drastically sets back the work of many organisations to ensure children learn in schools.”

CODE has said that it’s unacceptable that security authorities at state and federal levels have not deployed tactics to combat abductions of school children and even civilians across the country.

Citizens continue to lament increasing insecurity on travel highways and the unethical practice of some security agents to aid kidnappers.

“State governments must set up punitive measures and bring to book, perpetrators and their accomplices in office must face the wrath of the law.

“CODE hereby urges Nigerians to continue to speak against this injustice until the government becomes responsive. The Nigerian Government must awake to its responsibilities of protecting citizens’ lives and properties and combat this menace because the target on education is a target on the future of Nigeria.”