The managing director of Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr. George Onafowokan has emphasised the need to focus more on Domestic Direct Investment for the sustainability of local content in Nigeria.

Onafowokan stated this at the just concluded Nigeria International Energy summit organized by Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Abuja.

Onafowokan said there is a need for Nigerians to see the growth of the country based on themselves before anybody else, saying that “We need to be more deliberate as Nigerians and need to see the growth of this country based on ourselves before anybody else. We always say Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and we seem to forget Domestic Direct Investment (DDI).

“It is good we have FDI, at this point, the investment is a long-term one and the domestic investors are more patient and have long-term thinking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coleman CEO stressed that local content has made some of them look directly into the future. According to him, the impact of local content indirectly makes an impact on other sectors. So, in a company like ours or our industry, we are going to be impacting all sectors like energy growth as well as sustainability in other areas. Today we are talking about transmission issues and how to solve the problems.

In a related development, the Coleman Wires and Cables emerged as the best Local Content Company of the year at Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) held in Abuja, recently.

Onafowokan while speaking on the significance of the award, said “This speaks on our impact, and what we have been doing and our investment as regards local content.”

Onafowokan noted further that “This is an award for Nigerians and West Africans that have built capacity in cables, and that made Coleman stands out as a company.”

ADVERTISEMENT