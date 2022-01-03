Coleman Technical Industries Limited has expressed its interest to establish a technical partnership with MTN Nigeria on the supply of fibre cables for its various projects.

This was stated in a letter jointly signed by CEO/managing director, George Onafowokan and GM, Sales & Marketing of Coleman, Sheyi Adebayo.

The letter stated that, “Coleman Technical Industries Limited currently is the largest and fastest growing indigenous wires and cables manufacturing company in Nigeria and West Africa coast, producing the highest quality wire and cable products that meet the required local and international standards with relevant certifications.”

It added that “In line with the federal government and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) drive to have a localised fibre optic manufacturer in country, Coleman has embarked on this laudable project. The commercial production of fibre optic cables will start from January 2022, providing fibre optic cables in 48, 96,144 up to 288 fibres in country.

“This plant and the technical know-how are being done in partnership with the largest fibre optic producer in the world Corning Inc., who are the biggest and largest producers of fibre in the world.”

The letter noted that the partnership between Coleman and Corning will ensure the highest quality standard for all fibre optic cable products from Coleman’s factory, whilst ensuring that prices remain extremely competitive due to the localization of production in the country.

“Over $1 million has been invested in testing equipment to ensure that quality is delivered in a first-class manner to our customer. 80 per cent of our machines has already been delivered at the factory ready for production as shown in the pictures in this letter,” it stressed.

The company stated that, given the above, it would be grateful if MTN can send them their fibre optic cable specification to which it is willing to sign an NDA with MTN if required.

“Furthermore, we are also exploring the opportunity to provide certain required accessories such as patch cords, splice closures and pigtails, which we believe are necessary items to the value chain required for fibre cable users,” the company disclosed.