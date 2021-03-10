ADVERTISEMENT

In line with its long-term goal to support the eradication of tooth cavities and drive the promotion of quality oral health care and general personal hygiene in Nigeria, Colgate, the world’s leading and the most preferred toothpaste brand has committed to ensuring the sustenance of its Dental checkup exercise across the country.

This was established during one of the daily dental screening exercises held in the middle of an open market in Dosumu, Oke Arin Market -Lagos Island where marketers, customers and passersby all visited the Colgate Dental Check up to have their teeth examined within the shortest period.

Colgate Dental Check up from the staple of Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, officially was introduced in 2020 with the objective of bringing free oral health checkup closer to the public with the assistance of professional certified dentists, while driving awareness towards curbing the spread of tooth cavities scourge across Nigeria.

Currently, there are 18 checkup camps present in 9 locations across 8 cities pan Nigeria: Abuja, Ibadan, Owerri, Onitsha, Port Harcourt, Kano, Kaduna and two locations in Lagos. Colgate dental checkup is open to the public six days a week from Monday to Saturday across all locations consisting of five certified doctors, six promoters with a supervisor overseeing the activities per location.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, Mr. Girish Sharma, with all Covid-19 protocol duly observed at all centres, its delightful to witness the influx of people coming in to embrace the opportunity being presented by Colgate, considering that oral diseases, especially dental cavities are major health problems globally, we consider this as intentional steps towards achieving the goal.

“Our target is to reach out to a minimum of 2 million people by end of 2021. As a brand, it is in our efforts to improve the oral health of Nigerians as we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to Bright Smiles” he stated.

He disclosed that toothache and tooth holes are mostly caused by cavities and research has revealed that a larger population of Nigeria are contending with these problems, however the idea is to use the dental check-up across Nigeria to further create awareness and curb the spread of tooth cavities as well as other dental related affliction.

Also commenting on the checkup exercise, the Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Abiodun further explained that Colgate dental clinic is dedicated towards bringing basic oral healthcare orientation, consultation, and solution closer to consumers in the most convenient manner and at absolutely no cost.

After consultation everyone is entitled to receive a sample of Colgate Maximum Cavity Protection Toothpaste made from carefully selected active ingredients to protect the teeth from cavity while ensuring general oral health. She added that the brand contains natural mint, which gives users fresh breath.

Interviewing Alhaja Wosilat Olowu, an octogenarian and one of the beneficiaries at Dosumu Market, who was visibly elated after being examined and was quick to commend the effort of the brand. “this was my first consultation with a dentist, and I must thank Colgate for this auspicious opportunity as I wouldn’t have thought to expend my money on that.”