By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Cross River State is partnering the University of Calabar Unical to minimized the number of COVID-19 cases likely to breakout in the institution now that over 45 thousand students had returned back to campus.

Vice Chancellor of the institution Prof Florence Obi made the remarks during the ground breaking ceremony of the institution Ultra Modern Holding Bay/Isolation centre conducted by the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu during the tour of facility/ laying down of foundation stone to enable the school commenced the construction of ultra modern isolation centre at the university of Calabar during the week.

Obi who praised the state government for the numerous contributions made through the state Commissioner for health Dr. Edu to the school in her struggle to prevent sudden outbreak of the pandemic in the institution stressing with collaboration with state COVID-19 response team, management of the institution has set up modalities to keep the student a safe.

“We’ve received massive support from this government through Dr Betta Edu as even today more COVID-19 preventive items have been donated to us again

The VC stressed that the Unical management has so far put in place hand washing stations across the entire Campus, with over 100 hand held infrared thermometers stressing that 20 standing non-contact infrared thermometers,with a holding bay, that would serve both males and female students still undergoing construction .

She said that management of the institution shall collaborate with the state government in the fight against increased cases of the pandemic stressing that the university management shall do everything humanly possible to ensure that every member of the University community adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols so as to prevent outbreak of the pandemic in school.

In his remarks, the Cross River State Commissioner for health/ chairman of the state COVID-19 Tasks force/Response Team,Dr. Betta Edu stated that with over 45,000 students back on campus at the University of Calabar, there is an urgent need for heightened preparation and monitoring to prevent COVId-19 out break in the school.

Edu who visited the institution in company of the entire state COVId-19 taskforce EOC was subsequently led round the University by the vice chancellor to assess the level of work done and the gaps that might exist so that the state can perhaps collaborate with the university to fill such gaps lauded the VC for the initiative and called for all hands to be on deck for actualization of the project.

“I want to wholeheartedly commend the Vice Chancellor and her COVID-19 taskforce team for the efforts they’ve put to ensure the safety of all their returning students,

“I decided to take this tour to enable me see for myself the level of preparedness put in place by the COVID-19 taskforce team.

“Let me say that am very satisfied with what I’ve seen so far and am assuring parents/guidance that their children under Prof Florence Obi are in safe hands.” Edu said.