The executive secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya has emphasized that a major way to effectively bridge the gap in the Nigerian education system is through partnerships and collaborative efforts.

Odunayo who made the assertion during the recent AISEN webinar for educators themed, ‘Bridging the Gap’, shed light on how the revision of the student’s curriculum, community learning, collaborative work, and sustainable efforts can aid in bridging the gap.

AISEN, which is the Association of International School Educators in Nigeria, provides a forum through which members access training, advice, and practical assistance where required. The association provides networking opportunities for educators to share, help and support on professional matters.

Odunayo disclosed that one of the avenues the MTN Foundation collaborates to bridge the gap in the education sector is by making data available to students at various public learning institutions, in partnership with the government and other ecosystem partners.

She stated that “We believe that everyone deserves access to modern connectivity, and we believe it is important to equip young Nigerians, especially in technology. The MTN Foundation has built ICT labs in over 60 public schools across Nigeria. These schools have been equipped with 25 – 30 computers with alternate power.

“The computers were also equipped with learning materials that will benefit the students, in partnership with some of our ecosystem partners. At the MTN Foundation, we don’t want to mind the gap, we want to actively participate in bridging the gap.”

The webinar also had in attendance commissioner of education, Lagos state, Folasade Adefisayo, and chief executive officer, uLesson Education, Sim Shagaya.

