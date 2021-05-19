Tragedy struck in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday as a collapsed

building claimed the life of a 52 -year – old electronic engineer, Taiye-Hassan Beki.

The incident occurred at Beki compound, Alanamu area, Ilorin during a torrential rainfall that was accompanied by windstorm.

It was gathered that the victim was urinating at the back of his residential building during a heavy downpour when some parts of the mud building suddenly fell on him.

The victim who sources said sustained injuries and lost consciousness was immediately rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) where he later gave up the ghost .

The remains of the deceased were interred on Tuesday at the Muslim Cemetery, llorin after a Janazah prayer led by Sheikh Suleiman Beki.

The head of Beki family,Alh Yahaya Olowo-Beki described the incident as an act of God.