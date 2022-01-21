Benue State Police Command has confirmed the death of two workers of the defunct Nigeria Telecommunication (NITEL) in Kastina-Ala local government area of Benue State while trying to dismantle a mast.

The police spokesperson, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the incident said the NITEL workers were working on the telecommunication mast and a technical issue occurred which made the mast to collapse and two of the workers died on the spot while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Also confirming the incident, the chairman of Kastina-Ala council, Alfred Atera, who debunked the rumour that the death was caused by attacked by bandits said it was caused by a collapse mast.

