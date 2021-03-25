By Chinelo Chikelu and Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Republic of Colombia has expressed its desire to improve trade relations with Nigeria in light of the cultural and traditional affinity between both countries.

Colombian Honorary Consul to Nigeria, Mrs. Maricel C Romero, who made the call during a visit to the corporate headquarters of LEADERSHIP Media Group yesterday, said the record registration by Nigerian businesses for the forthcoming 85th edition of Business Match-making Forum in Colombia, was an indication of a mutual desire for a deeper relationship.

Romero said 17 Nigerian businesses had registered for the virtual event are on top gear noting that the annual forum which occurs every second quarter of the year will now hold for twelve days as against the initial two days.

She said about 17 Nigerian companies across a diverse range of interests have so far registered for the event, adding that this year’s figure will mark the highest number of Nigerian participants at the forum which is scheduled to hold between 12-23 April, 2021.

While global official access for businesses to register for the event is closed, Romero said interested companies could approach the Consulate for discussions.

Romero said the Consulate is poised to facilitate fruitful engagements between Colombian and Nigerian businesses and listed areas of potential collaboration to include textile, agriculture, manufacturing, chemical industries and the environment.

She said Nigerian entrepreneurs could partner their Colombian counterparts in the areas of environment through transformation of agricultural waste into animal feeds and biological waste into sources of energy.

“A large population equals a large number of wastes which is a lot of market. Progress here is in the early stage but we will make it happen,” she said, while admitting that despite both nations’ similarities in culture and agriculture, relations between the two countries and their peoples have not been fully maximised.

“Our volume of trade can be heavily improved. Trade between both countries is not attributed to either of them. Statistics of trade between both countries show that the merchandise are making almost the same journey as the people.

“It is sent to Central America or Europe, before it arrives in both countries. Although the end market is Nigeria or Colombia, the number goes to the intermediating countries. That is something I will work on to identify those products that can easily be traded directly,” Romero enthused. Continuing, she said: “Our people have not been exposed to each other. We are unaware of our traditional affinity; how culturally we are aligned and how our values are similar,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on Wednesday, the chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condoled with the LEADERSHIP family over the loss of its founding chairman, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Dabiri described the death of the founding chairman as a huge loss and prayed that his demise usher in a new begining for the Media Group.