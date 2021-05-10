ADVERTISEMENT

I am sure you can relate to my stories as my country is not far from yours, it’s a land where most things are hardly in black and white, but has a lot of grey areas instead.

I watched the nurse come in through the entrance of the ward looking all lofty as if she had an invisible crown on her head. She looked as old as the fading paint on the walls of the ward. Her uniform was pristine white and looked as if she spent half the day ironing it, for what? To show off to her patients? Or probably to the doctors whom she feels she ought to replace as she does most of the heavy lifting. But I wasn’t in her head to know for sure, nor did I even wish to be.

“What’s the matter again? You people will not let someone rest.” She ranted standing before my mother’s bed to flip open the file before her impatiently on the small table at the foot of the bed. Oh nice, allow you rest from watching telemundo while a patient is in pains. Just perfect I thought rolling my eyes to watch the drama before me unfold. “So what is it now? She has been given her medication for the night.” She said in a miffed tone finally raising her head with the invisible crown to look at me. I sighed, I couldn’t waste my energy on this and pointed to the drip.