Today, I will be talking about the IPhone SE. Now we can all talk about how Apple makes the most overpriced pieces of technology ever. But I think that Apple is starting to worry about how much money we have in our wallets instead of the amount held in its own. The IPhone SE is one of its new phones that actually seems to be a decent price for the item you are buying.

You are getting a good quality product with the amount of money that fits the value of the product – which is pretty rare in the technology industry. You have $300 headphones – which translates to N123,765. The IPhone SE (the SE standing for either special edition or smaller edition) costs about $400. That means it costs about N165,000.

In this package you get a decent phone with the capabilities any phone needs. This phone is perfect for a child or an adult. This is basically a smaller iPhone 8 with a better camera and a chip that the I-phone 11 uses, which is the A13 Bionic.

The IPhone SE is IP 67, so you won’t have to worry about water damage. Unless it’s cracked, if it’s cracked that IP 67 drops to 0 immediately. Never let your cracked phone touch water under any circumstance! It has a glass back like newer phones and that will allow you to use wireless charging. Now let’s get a blast from the past.

There is actually a home button on this phone complete with touch ID and it has the black overhead at the top like the older phones. It has only one camera as well, which I don’t think would look so weird anymore.

Now the camera doesn’t take over a whole country of space on the back of the phone, so people who would like to decorate their phone would be able to do that without impairing their pictures.

It’s not as bright as phones nowadays either, so you win some and you also lose some on this product. The performance is fine, so you won’t have to worry about that too much. The camera is still pretty good. It can somehow take 4,000 videos on that tiny camera it has, which is surprising seeing the size and the price of this amazing device. So, all around, this phone has good features, a good camera, a decent display, and has about 13 hours of battery life – all for $400 (N165,000). The phone itself is amazing but I was surprised that it came from Apple of all companies. We can all applaud Apple for this achievement.