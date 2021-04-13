By Idang Alibi

Who sets aside some special days to celebrate persons, groups, events and things? Is it a man/men, a woman/women, group or groups or organisations? Whoever he or she is or they are, what calendar do they use, especially in setting aside many days for the celebration of women or mothers of the world? Did he or she or they use the Julian, Gregorian or Eastern Orthodox Church calendars simultaneously?

This is because it seems to me to be too many days set aside for Mothers/ Women’s Days. There are some years it looks like up to ten days in the year are marked as Mothers/Women’s Days. Sometimes it is when I get to church on Sundays that I hear the pastor say, ’’Happy Mothers’ Day’’ that I realse another Mother’s Day is being celebrated. I am supposed to be one of the enlightened members of society but honestly, I do not know which day or days are set aside as Mothers/ Women’s Day.

Or is there a distinction between Mothers’ Day and International Women’s Day which is supposed to be marked on March 8 each year? Is it that there is only one day set aside for women/mothers but because of the hoopla that surrounds the event it now looks like women/mothers are celebrated every other month in the year?

I am not a jealous man or a misogynist but I am utterly disgusted that with the rise of Feminism and the subsequent heightened lamentation about the so-called plight/oppression of women, society now sees women as victims of everything and everybody even in things which the Good God has ordained that it is a cross they must carry. Take, for example, the issue of pregnancy which man and woman are both responsible for but which only a woman carries alone for nine months.

Feminists talk about this as if somehow men and nature are joint conspiratorial oppressors of women. As if a sex war has been declared by someone, every day we men are made to feel guilty that in one way or another, women are victims of government, victims of men, victims of culture and tradition, victims of ‘male dominated’ society and victims of everything in the world just because they are women. Which is why every one of us must rise up and fight for women’s rights even if you feel that it is men/ fathers who are unfairly treated by society.

Why I am worried and unhappy about it all is that it makes it look as if fatherhood is the must thankless job on earth. Men carry a more than disproportionate burden of sustaining families and society. They do the most arduous, the most risky and the most unappreciated and heaviest of burdens on earth but their wives/women do not appreciate them; the children do not appreciate them and the society does not appreciate them. It took so many years of noisy celebration of women/mothers’ days and the grumbling of a few men before those who set aside days to celebrate people, events and things grudgingly brought in the idea of Men’s Day.

The concession was tokenist because the heart of the world is not really in paying tribute to men who truly move the world. Apart from a rare breed like a few of us who are different, billions of men and women on earth have been cunningly brainwashed by women/ mothers to be biased in favour of their mothers. No one seems to acknowledge fathers. Many speak of their ‘’poor, harassed and oppressed mothers’’.

Men are responsible for bringing in food for the women to cook, for paying children’ school fees, for rent or building the houses for the family to live in and for defending the family spiritually and physically. Yet, no one celebrates them. We are the quiet burden bearers, the non-grumbling beast of burden that no one seems willing to appreciate or honour. Yet, we carry on, uncomplaining. There are no ‘malenists’ to plead our cause. Men are like the heart. No one sees the heart yet we know that without the heart, you cannot live.

This indoctrination to love mothers and hate or be indifferent to fathers is greatly responsible for the suffering of men/fathers in their old ages. While everyone struggles to support mothers in their winter years, men/fathers are left alone even by some of their children who are victims of indoctrination. What I do not understand is why is everyone engaged in the game of trying to humour women, to make them feel they are incomplete men or humans who need to be patted on the back to make them feel good about themselves and the role nature has assigned to them to fulfill on earth?

Why do feminists and their sympathisers feel that women need to be cheered up, to be encouraged to be like men before they can be seen as living fulfilling lives? As for me, I take time to teach the few young persons I gather around me to learn to appreciate their two biological or adopted parents equally and to pay special respect to especially their fathers whom God has given what is called The Father’s Blessing.

If your father pronounces greatness or suffering upon you, God honours it. When Rebekah wanted The Father’s Blessing upon her favoured son, Jacob, she secured it through coning her husband Isaac because women do not enjoy The Mother’s Blessing, the special privilege to bless or curse and it stands. Up men.