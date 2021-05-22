If you ask me where I’m from in Nigeria, I answer with Katsina. As the “Home of Hospitality”, I’ve grown up knowing that’s the state I must claim because it’s my father’s state of origin.

But I’ve always found it odd that in our culture, we always publicly claim our father’s side but not our mother’s. After all, they do make up half of our identity, and people often find that they’re closer with their mother’s side. So why do we continue to only regard where our father’s lineage comes from?

Although I grew up visiting Katsina, I visited my mother’s home state of Niger more frequently. I may not be able to guide myself around her hometown, but I’m familiar enough with it that I notice all the changes and developments with each visit and recognise indicative features. The roads leading up to my great-grandmother’s home are instantly recognisable when driving through the town. Whenever we park up outside the entrance to her home, I’m met with faces of people I consider family, regardless of whether we are blood related or not.

It’s a comfortable environment, one that makes me feel at home and so welcomed when I’m there. But due to culture, I don’t often get to tell people about that side of me.

Only addressing our father’s state is one thing, but what about the states we grew up in? I hear and see the phrase “state of origin” used in bureaucratic processes and it’s the same thing where traditionally you note down your father’s state. But surely why not put down the state you currently live in or spent your formative years? My mother was born and raised in Kaduna before moving to the UK, but she must acknowledge Niger state, a place she has never lived.

If you have grown up your whole life in Kaduna, and have never visited your father’s village in, let’s say, Kano, why must you claim Kano as your state of origin? Life in Kaduna will have shaped you and defined all your experiences, but you can’t say you’re “from” Kaduna? We are living with whole generations who don’t have much attachment to their so-called state of origin. I have friends who have never even visited the state let alone the town or village their family originates from. So why are we still hung up on identifying with where our fathers and our father’s father came from?

Embracing our heritage is important, and I am all for celebrating where you come from. But not at the expense of erasing the environment that defines you. How much value does “state of origin” really hold anyways when according to Nigerian law, a woman can choose the indigeneship of either her father or her husband? It wouldn’t make sense for me to suddenly start claiming Benin just because I married an Edo man when I’m very much a Hausa woman.

It really all boils down to the heavily patriarchal system that we live in in Nigeria. We constantly highlight and celebrate the background of our fathers but fail to put as much attention on the heritage of our mothers. I’m grateful to have experienced both sides of my family and to know very clearly where both my parents come from.

But I definitely feel more attachment to the city of Kaduna, where my parents grew up and most of my family are based. It is a place that has shaped my life growing up, a city that I have watched grow and expand over two decades, and a place I could potentially call home in the future.