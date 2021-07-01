As a first class Quantity Survey graduate of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Nasiru Ahmed el-Rufai is supposedly a measurement specialist, even if not a management expert. What, after all, is Quantity Survey basically about, if not measurement?

There is, in fact, the minimum expectation that his specialisation in measurement will always reflect on his entire conduct as a public officer and politician; a former Director General of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and now Governor of Kaduna State. His pronouncements and actions should ideally be measured enough to generate public confidence in government and the resultant goodwill for him.

It is not exactly known how el-Rufa’i rates himself in terms of capacity for perception and articulation of issues, formulation and execution of policies as well as interpretation of reactions and responses that his approach to governance continuously generates. There appears to be a lot of mystery about his disposition to public issues that creates confusion about his style of governance which has become a topic for discussion in several circles.

But in his bulky book-The Accidental Public Servant-he somehow provides a detailed account of his past activities as a public officer, all of which can always perfectly serve as a sufficient basis for further analysis of the el-Rufa’i persona. The contents of the book fully reveal the exact quantity and quality of his capacity for the management of people, issues, situations and processes thereby making it easy for anyone to pass judgement on his leadership style.

In the book-in fact, right from the title-he tries to show that he joined government more by accident than by design and therefore only conducted himself as much passionately as his understanding of the public service allowed. All the attempt he makes to rationalise the actions he took while in the BPE and later FCT only portrays the extent of his appreciation of the demands of the two assignments.

It would definitely be recalled that even as DG of BPE, el-Rufai was not the only driver of the National Economic Empowerment and Development Strategy (NEEDS) of the President Olusegun Obasanjo Administration as there were some others who were, in terms of status and knowledge, superior. He, therefore, was not solely responsible for the implementation of the monetisation, commercialisation and the privatisation programmes which were the three components of NEEDS.

But because of either passion or over-zealousness, el-Rufa’i tactically usurped the powers and responsibilities of the other ones and somehow put himself forward as the far more critical government official to the implementation of the economic policies of the Obasanjo Administration than a lot of them. He carried on with the privatisation of public assets in a manner that was probably satisfactory to his employers, but definitely an insult to all those Nigerians whose recommendations for the correction of some observed flaws were arrogantly disregarded.

Even as the FCT Minister, el-Rufa’i continued with his style as a result of which he became the most controversial of all the cabinet members. The demolition of all those structures he termed as illegal in his bid to restore the so-called Abuja Master-plan which he religiously carried out was, in the view of several observers, an exercise that brought out his insensitivity to not only the plight of the victims but also some genuine concerns as expressed by many other Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the Governor of Kaduna State since 2015, el-Rufa’i has furthered his contempt for certain established conventions and well-cherished norms which have been the guiding codes of conduct for public officers and political leaders. All along he has been, in the name of reform, been manifesting a penchant for the overturn of systems and procedures, sometimes without the least caution, as a result of which avoidable confusion and rancour set into the process of governance.

It, in fact, looks like the Kaduna State Governor puts to maximum use his capacity for the engagement of real and perceived foes in a rift that usually drags for an unbearably long time. The squabble that ensued between him and some of the chieftains of their own All Progressives Congress (APC) shortly after the inauguration of his government in 2015 and a similar one that erupted over a foreign loan sought by the State Government which led to the defection from the party of former senators Sule Hunkuyi and Shehu Sani, who kicked against the loan, were indicative of el-Rufai’s preference for a rough approach to issues.

At a higher level, he is visibly at loggerheads with some elements whose influence in both the party and the federal government, precisely the presidency, is absolute. At several points, el-Rufa’i made pronouncements that were a clear sign of a battle of attrition between him and such other personalities as Bola Tinubu and Abba Kyari as well as some others which has extended to other circles within the APC and the government.

But all such scenarios are analysed in the context of the valid observation that el-Rufa’i is a politician whose ambition to clinch the Country’s presidency has ripened and is therefore all out to clear all those who, by their respective positions or dispositions, are obstacles on his way. He, according to some observers, appears to have considered 2023 which is next General Elections year, as a target that he must hit and all his political moves are therefore part of the effort to get there.

It is perhaps instructive that el-Rufa’i has described his entry into public service as an accident which seemingly implies that he was unready for the challenge. The “accident theory” which he has profounded and related to himself suggests that his stay in the BPE as the DG was the first accident, his tenure as the FCT Minister was the second and his emergence as the Governor of Kaduna State remains the third.

– Gimi, a journalist, columnist and public analyst, is based in Kaduna