The programme is a deliberate effort to promote meritocracy and talented young people are identified, brought under one roof to build and enhance capacities. By so doing, they are primed for leadership roles in either the private or public sector.

Initiated in 2018, the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship is Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s contribution to grooming leaders of tomorrow. Within one year, the Fellows are posted to government agencies to understudy policies and programmes. Also, they attend lectures and seminars on leadership, undertake working trips and listen to distinguished Nigerians who share their experiences, in the speaker series. In addition, Community Service is one of the four components of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship, which gives Fellows an opportunity to plan, prepare and implement community projects of their choice as a way of giving back to society.

The third cohorts of Kashim Ibrahim Fellows kicked off their second and final Community Service Week themed, “Advancing Social Inclusion, One Community at a time”, with the unveiling of a new face of Asikolaye Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC). The Fellows, in partnership with Blue Camel Energy, provided the facility with a 1.5 Kva solar system, a standalone solar-powered refrigerator, painted the hospital and replaced window nets and louvers.

Besides, the Fellows also facilitated the connection of the facility to the national electricity grid in partnership with KAPSCO and KAEDCO. They also provided mattresses, cleaning materials, and other hospital consumables for the smooth running of the facility.

On day two, the Fellows in partnership with National Eye Centre (NEC), carried out free medical screening for residents of Mahuta Community at the LGEA Primary School. At the end of the exercise, at least 200 residents were attended to. Refractions were done with prescription lenses, analgesics, antibiotics and antihistamine drugs provided free of charge. Referral letters were also written for severe cases like Glaucoma and Cataract.

The Fellows decided to do something different on the third day. Having a Visually Impaired (VI) colleague, Omolara Daniel, has made social inclusion dear to Fellows’ hearts. So, they spent quality time with students at the Kaduna State Special Education School (KASSES), where they donated some braille devices and guide canes to all the visually impaired. A brief mobility training was also conducted on how to use the canes.

The fourth day of the Community Service Week II was spent at the LGEA Primary School Badiko, where Fellows in partnership with the National Ear Centre, conducted free hearing tests for over 200 people in the community, about 50% of whom were pupils. Last Friday, the Fellows wrapped up the service week with the release of six inmates from the Nigerian Corrections Services. This initiative was born out of our Brown Bag Meeting with the Ministry of Justice. In order to ensure an easy reintegration into the society, Fellows partnered with Dream Again Foundation and Aid Foundation to help rehabilitate the freed inmates.

This one week of back-to-back service to community was enabled by Kaduna State Government, Ronchess Global Resources Plc, Blue Camel Energy, Nigerian Breweries, Dream Again Foundation, Aid Foundation, SMAF Associates Limited, Hope for Community and Children, National Ear Centre and National Eye Centre.

Indeed, there is nothing as gratifying as rendering selfless service to the people who are so helpless to help themselves.

Adetunji and Ibrahim are Kashim Ibrahim Fellows