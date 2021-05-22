The car stopped to pick me up and obviously this was a new car, I hopped in and we exchanged details as a security check. It was my first Uber ride and I was being very careful but the driver I was looking at could have as well been me in the sense that he was reeking of posh and comfort (at least that’s what it looked like).

So far, Uber was exceeding my expectations. Out of curiosity I asked him, no, I said to him “I assume this is like a weekend or part time thing for you to make extra cash” and he went “errrm nope, this is errm, see it’s a bit complicated really”. That got me interested now because the question seemed like an easy yes or no type and sensing how I felt, he continued “ actually, I just got laid off so this is what I do for now”. Okay I was in semi shock because, no, this guy could not be saying this, I looked around the car again, yes, brand new.

“What sector were you in before……” and again his response got me, “I was a project manager but it was more like a multi-faceted thing where I was open to a little bit of Information technology and media. 16 years but hey, what can a man do?” In my mind I was like wow and I think I might have heaved that out as well.

Trying not to dwell on the obvious, I quickly moved forward with the chat “what’s it like , I mean Uber?” and he replied “Not bad actually, the top weekly performers from last week made in excess of N150,000” (this was 2016 by the way) Okayyyyyy now he had my attention “for the month?”

“No for just that week. The way I see it, it’s a matter of how many hours you are willing to put into it, after I lost my job I told myself I was not going to get sucked into the thinking and depression thing. The car was there, I mean there was no work to take it to again so I thought, why not Uber? the registration didn’t take too long and I started bla bla bla bla” I was still stuck on N150,000 a week.

“…………..bla bla bla and we just had a baby when it happened” but because I missed the part thinking about money, I had to pull him back like “wait, you mean you guys just had a baby?” And he goes “yes, but what do you do, complain to God for giving us a baby or nag about my job? If I could pick, I’d definitely pick the baby any day. People still see me now and they don’t know what I do, they just think – Big boy. Last month, someone even came to me asking if I knew of any opening anywhere. Of course he didn’t know I was in the market too but when I suggested to him that he could do Uber, he turned it down. I just smiled like this is how we play with opportunities. I mean, you have come to me with the mindset that I am doing fine and I have given you what I know to be a good idea but because he didn’t know I was doing it myself, he turned it down.”

Ladies and gentlemen, I won’t blame you if like me, you are still stuck on N150,000 a week but let us skip quickly to why that experience was special for me. It felt like a walk through a life I once lived. I have been there and even though there was no Uber then, there were a lot of other things that could have made the transition gentle but the concentration was on getting another white collar job. All that is in the past now but it is still real for someone out there. There is nothing wrong with white collar jobs, but there are other opportunities too. It has become very important to state this again through the global pandemic. I can promise you that it will be tough but I can also promise you that the ordeal will end like it did for me.