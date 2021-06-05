Many of our homes are no longer driven by love. What remains is a hope for vengeance and the cold wait that when tables turn, we would be there to inflict hurt, payback or gloat.

It is getting more and more common to find people holding thoughts like “don’t worry, just let my money drop, you’ll see what I will do”

“As soon as I secure visa for me and the kids, I’m gone. That’s when you’d know what’s up”

“Let me get my act together, I’m getting someone else. It would shock you”.

This is not a mindset that forms over a short period of time. It is one that takes a relatively long time of talking and complaining and negotiating and maybe even begging. A long time of not being listened to till the breaking point of the other is reached.

Unfortunately, when these drastic actions follow, the person who has taken the action is misunderstood and seen as the villain, that is if the person is even present to defend the harsh stories that follow.

I am an advocate for perseverance but we all have our breaking points. Some breaking points can be raised, some people can reverse but unfortunately, others cannot.

A breaking point is better not reached in the first place. That is way better than reaching it then trying to mend things because it is very difficult to get things back to how they should be.

There are different reasons why people don’t listen or see the signs till it’s too late. One of the more heartbreaking ones is being complacent, where you just begin to take a piss not necessarily because you don’t care but because you are just too relaxed that nothing can happen. I say it is heartbreaking because you may actually have two people in love who should not have that issue yet it has torn them apart due to carelessness.

If you are on top today, be a good, fair and caring partner because when this table turns, it usually turns deep for the other and against you.

If you have gotten to the breaking point, I want to let you know that not every case needs to cross the breaking point. Some cases can truly be salvaged. Speak with someone who can help or support.

If you haven’t gotten there yet, find a different way to make sure your message gets across to your partner as you intend it.

If you are a partner, be sure you are getting all your spouse is trying to let you see and get. It would be a shame to lose one’s home because one simply didn’t listen to what was being communicated.