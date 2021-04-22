ADVERTISEMENT

As usual, after a few minutes we were confronted by my worst fear.Traffic!!!.This time around worse than the previous day’s. If the organisers are familiar with Abuja they would understand that morning events are usually very difficult to convene considering the fact that most people reside outside the FCT where house rents are more affordable.

I checked my time and it was 8:30am.We had not even covered one third of the distance! We were stuck at a spot for over 30mins.The programme starts 9am and I don’t see myself meeting up. We kept moving at a snail’s pace for the next one hour.By now it was 9:30am….30mins behind time! Well,this one no be my fault o, I consoled myself. By 10:01am we finally arrived the venue. As soon as the driver dropped me off I sped into the venue like somebody being chased from where I was coming from.

On getting to the hall I noticed there was a different event going on completely. I checked the second hall and it was just being set up. So these people don’t keep to time? Now I was very angry considering the hell hole I went through to arrive the venue. I looked everywhere but there was no sign of the programme. I put a call through to a colleague that we were supposed to attend the programme together but he didn’t pick up. Now I am getting really frustrated! I then decided to take a second look at the invite and to my surprise the workshop is for the next day! Now I feel like flogging myself for being so stupid!!With shame I quietly left the hall after realising my goof. What a morning!