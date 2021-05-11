By Ray Morphy |

Since the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic back in March 2020, the virus has claimed more than 2.5 million lives globally with upwards of 113 million cases confirmed by laboratory tests (March 2021).

The pandemic has impacted almost every corner of life, causing global economies to stall, changing the way we work and interact with our loved ones, and stretching healthcare systems to the limit.

Governments around the world have been forced to implement harsh restrictions on human activity to curb the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 vaccination is offering us all a way out of the pandemic.

Without vaccination, many scientists believe that herd immunity would not restore society to status quo. Without vaccines, fatality would be much higher than it is today. Many health experts including the WHO have echoed this fact. Without access to vaccines, strict behavioral measures may have to remain for the foreseeable future.

In Nigeria, one of the most worrisome developments on the effort of the federal government and the international community to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic through vaccination is the refusal of many Nigerians to take the vaccine. The most disturbing is that many of those who you think are knowledgeable by virtue of their level of education are also refusing the vaccine. So many take the vaccine only because of possible sanctions, as in the case of a circular purportedly from the Katsina State government requesting that the school authorities should write names of those that failed to take COVID-19 vaccines.

If the enlightened Nigerians, especially those living in the nation’s capital Abuja refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine, you can imagine the situation in the rural communities across Nigeria. Something drastic may have to be done to ensure compliance or we will find ourselves

ADVERTISEMENT

vulnerable like India did and is today paying a heavy price in record number of avoidable coronavirus deaths.

This newspaper reported recently that the rural communities in the six area councils of Abuja have continued to record low turnout of eligible people for COVID-19 vaccination. Programme officer, Immunisation Services in FCT, Mrs Salome Tor, described the development as unfortunate, saying there is so much apathy towards the COVID-19 vaccination. This apathy is not only among the rural folks but also among some of the elites who have bought into all manners of nonsensical conspiracy theories that stood logic on its head.

While many are still making excuses why they should not take the jab the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination in halting the spread of the virus in the population cannot be overemphasized.

The COVID-19 vaccines produce protection against the disease, as a result of developing an immune response to the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

Developing immunity through vaccination means there is a reduced risk of developing the illness and its consequences. This immunity helps one fight the virus if exposed.

What is clear is that COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to achieve herd immunity through vaccination globally in order to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from continuing to mutate, becoming more resistant to current vaccines and causing more periods of mass fatality.

COVID-19 vaccination is an important tool to help stop the pandemic.

Stopping a pandemic requires using all the tools we have available. Wearing masks and social distancing help reduce chance of being exposed to the virus or spreading it to others, but these measures are not enough. Vaccines work with our immune system, so it will be ready to fight the virus if we are exposed. The combination of getting vaccinated and following Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recommendations to protect ourselves and others provides the best protection from COVID-19.

Ending the COVID-19 pandemic will halt the growing negative impact the virus is having on education, the economy, health care and countless other activities of a functioning society. COVID-19 vaccination is a safer way to help build protection. COVID-19 can bring upon serious, life-threatening complications, as hospitals are seeing in hundreds of patients daily in India and Venezuela among others lately. Even though it affects certain groups less seriously than others based on age, health and other factors, it is still not possible to predict how COVID-19 will affect any individual. Getting COVID-19 may offer some natural protection, known as immunity. But experts do not know how long that immunity lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity.

Getting vaccinated creates an antibody response, so that the population are protected without having to experience the illness. Both natural immunity and immunity produced by a vaccine are important aspects of COVID-19 that experts are investigating. Getting infected with the COVID-19 virus is the least desirable and least safe way to develop immunity.

With what is happening in India it is obvious that the world is running out of the vaccines. The world needs more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines than it ever has for any disease in history. This, therefore, requires significant production efforts to ensure that needs are met.

While the vaccine itself is effective, its impact will be compromised if not enough doses can be produced in a timely fashion, but the most disturbing is a situation like in Nigeria where the vaccine may be available and a significant proportion of the population refuse to take the jab.

Given our poor health system, which cannot withstand the avalanche of hospitalization being witnessed in India, government cannot afford to allow this attitude to stand.

Government has used traditional and religious leaders to convince their followers that the vaccine is safe. President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have also shown leadership by publicly taking the vaccine. The state governors across the country and the minister of the FCT have taken the jab to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe.

Similarly, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Federal Ministry of Information, and various media organisations have been running campaigns to show that the vaccine is safe. Perhaps these public enlightenment organisations should do more. However, where these efforts fail in convincing the skeptics, government may have to do the needful.

In that case those who refused to take the jab could be seen as constituting risk to public health. Government may have to wield the big stick and make it compulsory for all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria to take the jab.

Aluta Continua!