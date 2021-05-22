Despite global calls for countries to use family planning as a method of population control, prioritising health services, and adequate education for its citizens, contraceptive usage is still abysmally low in some African countries, including Nigeria.

As an important component for nation-building, investing in family planning is one of the smart ventures for national development in view of population dynamics effects on the pillars of sustainable growth.

More so as the COVID-19 pandemic rages, development in many under-resourced countries like Nigeria further have seen a downward slide with series of lockdown, leading to low uptake of the use of family planning commodities.

Consequently, many reproductive health advocates promote the use of family planning by countries seeking economic growth and overall population development. Indeed, population control would enable any developing country to provide essential services for all her citizens, prioritise health services and adequate education.

As seen in most developed countries of the world, the use of modern contraception has yielded accelerated economic growth by helping women prevent unplanned pregnancies, leading to rapid fertility decline in countries with high fertility rates.

Through contraception, women increase intervals between successive pregnancies resulting in improvement in child health and survival. The risk of prematurity and low birth weight doubles when conception occurs within six months of the previous birth.

Family planning can reduce deaths among children younger than five years by 13 percent if births are spaced two years apart. Such deaths would also decline by an estimated 25 percent if there were a three-year gap between births.

Recently, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) alerted that Nigeria is one of the fastest-growing countries in the world, with a population of 205,668,183 as of Monday, June 1, 2020, thereby constituting 2.64 percent of the total world population and ranking seventh in the world ahead of countries like Thailand, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. Nigeria’s population is currently growing at the rate of 3.2 percent per year and as estimated by the US Census Bureau, the population will be about 402 million people in the next 30 years – 2050.

It is also predicted that Nigeria would become the third most populous nation in the world, next to India and China. The indices of overpopulation are already staring at everyone’s face. Cultural factors such as child marriage, high level of fertility leading to increased birth rate, high level of illiteracy, and undying cultural belief in the high number of children and preference of male children are worsening overpopulation impacts.

The disastrous effects of these are the inherent high unemployment rate, inadequate health facilities, housing deficits, high crime rate, social conflicts, high cost of living, to mention a few.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) in a document entitled, “Health Benefits of Family Planning” avers, “Family planning saves lives of women and children and improves the quality of life for all. It is one of the best investments that can be made to help ensure the health and well-being of women, children, and communities. Yet it is estimated that some 120 million women who do not wish to become pregnant are not currently using contraception. By providing all women and men of reproductive age with a choice of contraceptive methods and counselling about how to use those methods safely and effectively, programmes can have a significant impact on the lives of their clients.

Afe Babalola (SAN) then called for urgent legislation on the control of the population in Nigeria. Research shows that fewer children enable couples to save and make more investments per child resulting in better education and health outcomes as well as the quality of life. Furthermore, women have more time to get an education and contribute productively to the economy.

In addition, the rapid fall in birth rates results in a reduction in the child dependency ratio and an increase in the labour surplus. The emergent labour surplus can propel national economic growth and development if the working-age population are skilled, healthy, and gainfully employed through the demographic dividends.

However, this would work well when accompanied by good economic policies and governance which are critical for attracting savings and direct foreign investments into the country.

Also, a recent brief by African Institute For Development Policy (AFIDEP) showed that ensuring universal access to contraception despite COVID-19 would have invaluable benefits to improved health outcomes and sustainable development in Nigeria and its border countries.

Obviously, to have good human capital and national development, Nigeria must begin to focus on appropriate education, awareness and regulation with regards to effective child spacing.

Indeed, family planning is a win-win strategy which has far-reaching benefits for national growth and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,(SDGs).

